Something happened at our house this week that is very pleasant to report. Two Charlestown police officers arrived at our front door, one in the morning and the other in the afternoon. They were here for the purpose of offering Charlestown senior residents over 75 assistance in getting appointments to receive their vaccination protection against COVID-19. They gave us a flier with specifics and phone numbers, too. We were so impressed with their politeness and learning this was a program launched by our town. Wow! Every once in a while a public agency “hits a home run”! This was one of those times. Hooray and thank you!
Rev. Jan and Mrs. Lorna Knost
Charlestown
