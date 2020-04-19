It has been said that times like these bring out the best in people, and that certainly is the case with Jennifer and Alan Brinton, owners of Grey Sail Distillery in Westerly. Their decision to donate critically needed hand sanitizer to non-profit, community-based organizations like ours has made a huge difference. And believe me, we greatly appreciate it.
We have more than 100 staff in homes from Pawcatuck to Old Saybrook on a daily basis, and keeping them and the patients they serve safe is of paramunt importance. That is why what the Brintons have done is so important. It is very heartwarming to see public-spirited people like them step forward in this hour of need. The role played here by Lisa Konicki, president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, is also to be recognized.
Thank you to all of them.
Mary L. Lenzini
Waterford
The writer is the president and CEO of the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut.
