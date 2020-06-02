Charlestown’s 2021 budget passed Monday with 1,202 in favor of the budget and 730 against. This is very high participation for a Financial Town Referendum and the first time that mail ballots have been used as the primary means of voting. In-person voting was also available at the Charlestown School, where 112 residents voted.
I am grateful to everyone, including town staff, budget commission, board of canvassers, poll volunteers, fellow councilors, who worked so hard in the midst of a pandemic to ensure that we had our town budget referendum on time before the end of the fiscal year. It took a huge amount of extra effort to have a mail ballot, which allowed every resident to vote and not risk their health. I thank everyone who voted, regardless of your position — our representative government depends on your input.
Some highlights:
Animal shelter addition
The Friends of the Charlestown Animal Shelter have raised $175,000 in private donations to build an addition to the shelter. Now that the budget has passed, the remaining funds of $400,000 to finish this much-needed addition will be available and the project will be able to move forward. Charlestown’s shelter has been doing a great job caring for the dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. If you have visited, you know that the kennels need a major update!
Legal Defense Fund
$125,000 was added to this fund to make Charlestown ready should we need to mount a legal defense or settle a suit. If pending cases do not go to court this year and the Legal Defense Fund is unneeded, the money stays in this account unspent, costing the taxpayers nothing.
Police pension gap closed
$1 million of surplus funds will be used to reduce the police pension plan’s unfunded liability, which has grown from $2.5 million in 2013 to $4.9 million currently. These additional payments now will make our future makeup costs smaller.
Surplus
Charlestown’s “Undesignated Fund” remains at over 25% of the budget, which is 100% of the amount that has been recommended by the town’s auditors in order to have money on hand for emergencies such as a hurricane or the current pandemic.
Tax rate
The tax rate is estimated to be $8.20 per $1,000 of assessed value, keeping Charlestown with the third- or fourth-lowest tax rate in the state.
Charlestown voters supported a sound budget that puts our town in a stable position in uncertain times.
It is time now to move forward together to attend to the well-being of the town we all love.
Virginia Lee
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.