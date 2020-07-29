On Sunday, July 19th, the annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel took place.
Thanks to the hard work of the officers and members of the committee and various individuals they had to work with to follow rules and regulations put in place to ensure the safety of all during these unprecedented times.
A special thanks to Police Chief Shawn Lacey, Detective John Riley, Betty Jo Greene and WBLQ owner Chris Dipaola, for having me as a guest to talk about the Feast’s history, the Westerly Sun’s Nancy Burns-Fusaro on her excellent article informing the public of this year’s changes and editor Corey Fyke for placing the story on page one, and to the public for their fine cooperation and understanding.
Although we had to curtail the amount of participants in the procession and cancel Friday evening’s candlelight march, band concert by the Westerly Band and fireworks display, the Triduum Masses, Sunday Masses and procession got off without a hitch for the 92nd consecutive year!
Regardless of race, color, or creed, the people of Westerly respect each other, not only in difficult situations, but in good times as well! That’s what makes us a special town in which to live!! God bless everyone!
Antonio Trebisacci Jr.
Westerly
