I want to thank EVERYONE who came out to support the grand “re”-opening of Westerly’s first Mental Health Resource Center at 68 Pierce Street that was held on Tuesday, August 29th. I appreciate all of you.
I am so happy to have partnered with such wonderful people to make this center available for the whole community. YOU matter, and are important to all of us who worked so hard to create this.
I want to thank my partners and all the people who donated food, drink and their time to make the grand “re”-opening the success it was. A Facebook page and updates regarding a schedule will soon follow.
If you have any questions/ concerns/ suggestions, please feel free to reach out to me at mscialabba@westerlyri.gov.
THANK YOU again. This is just the beginning.
Mary Scialabba
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
