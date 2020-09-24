Letter: Thanks, Mr. Swain By Dave Bailey Sep 24, 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you Mr. Kenneth Swain (“Westerly Board of Finance chairman resigns” in the Sept. 22 issue of The Sun) for standing up for the citizens of Westerly, the taxpayers.Dave Bailey Westerly Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kenneth Swain Westerly Board Of Finance Chairman Resigns Citizen Dave Bailey Taxpayer Thank Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 'How do we adjust?': Almost all of Rhode Island now in 'extreme' drought In Westerly, schools reopening going well so far; no positive virus cases Stonington Board of Finance approves sidewalk funds New COVID cases, hospitalizations rising in Rhode Island Stonington police join nationwide initiative to promote railway safety Boston hospital probes cluster of coronavirus cases Convicted ex-speaker of Rhode Island House lands new job helping homeless Connecticut moves to expand restaurant capacity, gatherings View More
