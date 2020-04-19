standing letters
Thank you for Harold Hanka’s photos on the front page and Local & Region section of The Sun. They remind us of how beautiful the areas of South County and nearby coastal Connecticut are, especially during this time when people’s lives and jobs are put on hold during the pandemic. Harold’s photos are uplifting and showcase the area we call home.

Sue and Rick Reynolds

Westerly

