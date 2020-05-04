Early this morning I read in the Westerly Sun e-paper the nice article “Coffee from the Cops.”
Around 2:30 this afternoon, I heard a knock on my door, and as I went to the door, I noticed and knew what to expect. Yes, it was Officers Anthony Alicchio and Howard Mills with a cup of McDonald’s coffee.
We chatted and then I had to tell Officer Mills my past pleasant dealings with Officer Alicchio and Chief Shawn Lacey. Over the past few years I had asked Chief Lacey on three or four occasions for use of the department Color Guard at our dedication ceremonies at the Westerly Veterans Memorial, with Officer Alicchio being a member of the Color Guard. Chief Lacey never hesitated to say yes. On each occasion, Chief Lacey and the four-member Color Guard would appear, dressed in full dress uniforms and Color Guard attire ready to pass any inspection.
Anyone who has served this great country will tell you that there is no better way to start a program than with the entrance of and presentation of colors with the playing of our National Anthem.
To Chief Lacey, members of the Color Guard and the entire department: thank you. To Westerly Sun Editor Corey Fyke, the staff and Chief Photographer Harold Hanka, thank you for coverage of each event.
Edward Liguori
Westerly
