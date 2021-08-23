Thank you for printing Steve Bousquet’s delightful essay, “A lifelong appreciation of The Sun” (Aug. 20).
He captured a simpler time and place, the Chariho of the 1960s and 1970s, as well as tracing his paperboy days and his inspiration to become a reporter and editor.
To his memories of The Sun (so on target) I would add the “Cornered” feature — a mug shot of a resident that ran on page 1 — and the Star Gazer horoscope with its number-coded message, which as a grade-schooler I consulted religiously.
I don’t think Steve’s route extended to Main Street, Shannock, but I do recall one paperboy who shirked his duties in August 1969 — rumor had it he had run away to Woodstock.
Thanks for the memories.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
