Today my husband and I took a brisk winter walk at Richard Trails, an easy, quiet, beautiful walk.
We both want to thank the Charlestown Conservation Commission for its on going efforts at creating, maintaining, blazing and mapping our open space trails. We found the trail in good condition and blazing easy to follow (vital on a day as cold this one!).
Well aware, the Conservation Commission have numerous trails to maintain, we thank you for making our beautiful open spaces accessible.
Roe and Faith LaBossiere
Charlestown
