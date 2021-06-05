In April 2020 during the pandemic, we wrote “Thank you for Harold Hanka’s photos on the front page and Local & Region section of The Sun.”
We are repeating that thank-you again and look forward to Mr. Hanka’s images of coastal scenes, nature, and wildlife. Mr. Hanka’s outdoor locations are beautiful and serene. Maybe one day he will publish a book of his photography?
Sue and Rick Reynolds
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.