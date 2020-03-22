I want to personally thank U.S. Congressmen David Cicilline and James Langevin and U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse for their leadership in this time of crisis from COVID-19 and for working quickly to address issues that our elderly and those with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia face now by approving legislation to provide them with the support and care they need in the community, including the Coronavirus Relief for Seniors and People with Disabilities Act.
I want to further thank our Congressional delegation for their continued support for legislation and appropriations such as passing the BOLD Act, the Older Americans Act, funding $350 million for research through the National Institute of Health, and other actions that will help us continue our mission of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
Recent data shows that Alzheimer’s is now the fourth-leading cause of death in Rhode Island, and our daily fight against this disease does not end. We appreciate all you have done so far and are fully supportive of your continued commitment to make these issues a priority in Congress.
Eric Creamer
Providence
The writer is the director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter.
