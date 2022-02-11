We the members of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition are writing to express our utmost support and admiration for the work the teachers, administrators, and staff have done to make Westerly Public Schools a more equitable and just institution. By speaking out for truth and justice, they have opened themselves up to attacks from those who feel threatened by such actions. Despite these attacks, they have maintained their focus on bringing the best possible education to Westerly students.
Their actions are undoubtedly making a difference in the lives of students, teachers, administrators, and the community. They are role models for others by demonstrating how to speak and act for justice during these challenging times. We are inspired by their actions and are here to support them.
Tim Flanagan, Anne Pearce, David Madden, Stephanie Blanchette, April Dinwoodie, Leslie Dunn, Madeline Labriola and Kevin Lowther
The writers are members of the Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition.
