The family of Bob Brockmann who died Nov. 4, would like to pay tribute to the outstanding staff of the Westerly Hospital ICU and also that of the second floor staff who gave Bob superb and compassionate care.
We are indeed fortunate to have such a wonderful hospital in our community.
The Bob Brockmann Family
Westerly
