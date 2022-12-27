On Sunday, Dec. 18, my family suffered the loss of our beloved sister after a 2½-year battle with cancer. Today, Thursday Dec. 22, was her funeral. My family and myself sends a grateful thank you to the Rhode Island Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in escorting the funeral procession. With their assistance the procession was able to make its way from the Immaculate Conception Church to St. Sebastian’s Cemetery without people cutting off the procession.
Scott Ferrigno
Westerly
