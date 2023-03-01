Thank you to Rona Mann, who wrote in the Sunday issue of the Westerly Sun (“I implore you to stop it! Stop it! Stop it!” Feb. 26), “Why are we singling out people for their color, or disability or religion or ethnicity?”
We are all PEOPLE and should not have to be singled out for anything other than their skill, kindness or ability! We all are people of color, good, bad or otherwise! Thank you Rona.
Mary Auger
Westerly
