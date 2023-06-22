Brookside Village would like to send a heartfelt “thank you” to the Pawcatuck Fire Department, Stonington Police Department, Westerly Ambulance, Stonington Human Services, American Red Cross, and Service Master by Mason and countless other agencies, departments, volunteers, and community members who came to the aid of our residents after their apartment building sustained a fire last month. You are all a true example of community and Pawcatuck/Stonington is very fortunate to have people such as you!
Louann Reynolds and the team
at Brookside Village Apartments
Pawcatuck
