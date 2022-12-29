Thank you, thank you!
My dear folks in the town of Westerly and surrounding towns that have made this a good place to live our lives and bring up our children.
America is and will always be the “land of the free and home of the brave!”
I say this with deepest admiration of the founding fathers of this great land we call the United States of America. This is where our ancestors came to work together and pray together to form new great nation, one “under God blessed with liberty and justice for all!”
This Christmas holiday we gather around each other to do just that and now we look forward to another great year living our dream in the “land made for you and me!”
I wish to thank all the people of this fantastic community for all the help and services you perform to make this a beautiful place to live in under “one nation under God” for that beautiful banner of red, white, and blue!”
Boy Scout Troop #16, my regular volunteers and others that have joined us in the past that have helped us set up Old Glory, that Star Spangled Banner, our American flag all around town for our veterans, our loved ones, and for your organizations, that has proclaimed our patriotism for the country and community we so love.
The American Flag Fund Committee at the Westerly Armory, where the American flags are stored for the winter months, wish to thank you for all your support over many years in helping us to keep this program of displaying dedicated flags along the streets of the town alive and well.
Finally to wish you all a happy, healthy and loving new year! Happy new year! “Love and you will always be loved!”
Ken Burton Sr.
Westerly
The writer is flag coordinator for the American Flag Fund Committee at the Westerly Armory.
