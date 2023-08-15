My hat’s off to the Charlestown Rescue and Fire! Recently I fell at home and required help to get up.
These men and women created a safe and professional process to get me to the Westerly Hospital emergency room to evaluate a possible broken right leg.
The compassion and proficiency they demonstrated counteracted my anxiety and fear.
At a time when caring comportment is hard to find in the health care profession and added value of health care professionals makes a difference, we cannot afford to ignore the work of these amazing professionals. For their outstanding service, I commend them and thank them for the care that they provided.
Sandra Hillman
Charlestown
