A special thank you to the owner and the staff of the Bomb Burrito restaurant here in Westerly. I got stuck at home, alone, on Thanksgiving with no plans for dinner. I had heard about the restaurant offering a free meal, so I went by Bomb Burrito and received my free turkey dinner, including stuffing, gravy, and rolls. The staff was friendly, helpful and well-organized.
I want the owner and staff of Bomb to know how much we appreciate their kindness, generosity and willingness to help those in need. Thanks again.
Brian Benoit
Westerly
