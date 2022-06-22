How heartwarming (emphasis on warming) to read “Latino activism leads in grassroot efforts on climate change” (The Sun, June 13) and learn Latinos are at the front of American grassroots climate change pushback activism. Phil, como se dice “Ecoloon” en espanol? Smoking and obesity top the American preventable death list for the individual, but it’s our societal imperative to knock down climate change and guns from the preventable death list in our communities. John Locke’s tabula rasa (blank slate) may or may not be true for the individual, but it’s scientifically accepted for it to be true for the climate, which works better when we control it and prevent its radical disturbance, allowing it to control us.
The heat is on as we one-way-street toward a climate changed for the worse that the United Nation’s IPCC says will cause the extinction of 1 million species unless we change direction, ahora! Death is not inherently sad, it’s unfulfilled potential that’s disturbing. The million species on the extinction rack are innocently unfulfilled potential, guilty of nothing more than sharing this Earth with humans. Unless you’re Elon Musk popularizing game-changing electric cars or Johnny Appleseeed on a 24/7 tree-planting mission, you’re not saving the world, but your vital contribution is significant just the same. One person hasn’t caused climate change, and one person isn’t going to stop it, but every person on the planet is a character actor in this surreal play. Yeah, climate change and mass-shooting catastrophe doesn’t happen here until it does, at which point it’s too late, which it may or may not already be. Generations past did their part to allow for our well-being and it’s our responsibility to do no less for our children and grandchildren.
The Second Amendment has been misinterpreted so poorly that similar to Trump’s presidency, there is inadequate defense against the unimaginable ensuing horrors that disregard the common good. But there’s no misinterpretation to a well-regulated climate, and thank you Latino activists for helping us get there.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.