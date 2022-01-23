Gov. McKee, on behalf of our veterans of the Department of Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars, thank you for recommending phasing out the tax on military service pensions over five years, which would cost the state $700,000 in fiscal 2023 and $5.8 million when fully implemented.
Dora Vasquez-Hellner
Westerly
The writer is the commander of the Rhode Island Department of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
