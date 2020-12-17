Thank you. Two words with so much meaning that come from the heart.
These words are in appreciation for all who have helped me and my committee members of the American Flag Fund set up and take down all the flags that have been displayed along the streets of our town.
Committee volunteers Mike Brankert, Alex Gonsalves, Bruce Bolt, Bruce Algier, Will Maychek, RalphVernett, John Humble, and Boy Scout Troop #16 led by Felix Martinez with counselors have always been at the forefront to accomplish this good deed of patriotism and Americanism.
Also thanks to all the folks that have volunteered to help us out. Without the volunteers, we would not have been able to set up so many flags in a short period of time.
We’re also thankful for any donations that have been contributed by folks, like yourself, or businesses/organizations like WBLQ, The Westerly Sun, our veterans organizations, and many more. Without your support it would be very difficult to keep this program alive and well.
Thanks to the town of Westerly and the town of Stonington for their support in keeping Old Glory flying along our sidewalks.
Thanks to Pete Chiaradio and his team down at the Public Works Department providing all the drilled holes along the streets of town.
Thanks also to Westerly Town Manager Mark Rooney for his support, along with the Town Council members. It takes a team!
In all, it has been a good season flying all 245 dedicated flags, plus non-dedicated flags that show respect for our country, its citizens, our veterans young and old, and our town we all so love.
Now it is time to store them away, in their new home at the Westerly Armory, for the winter months ahead and to make repairs, where necessary, so they may fly freely again for another season.
Since 2010 the American Flags have been flying throughout the two towns. In Pawcatuck by the dedicated work of Boy Scout Troop #9, and in Westerly by the Flag Fund Committee supported by the Westerly Armory.
Thank you to Westerly Armory President Roberta M. Humble and her board of directors for their support since 2009. We are most grateful for all your support.
Hope you all had a wonderful, blessed Thanksgiving, under the conditions of this pandemic, and I and all of us at the American Flag Fund, wish you all a very merry Christmas, Hanukkah, happy holidays, and a very happy and blessed new year! “Be Safe!”
Thank you and God bless the United States of America!
Ken Burton Sr.
Westerly
The writer is the flag coordinator for the American Flag Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.