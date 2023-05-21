In a letter to The Westerly Sun entitled “Previous Charlestown Council did great job” (May 13), Christopher Fee took issue with the tired old political attacks leveled against the previous Town Council in Charlestown.
Mr. Fee asked one of the purveyors of these attacks for proof of his allegations of “shady land deals,” “financial foul-ups” (which Mr. Fee maintained were invented), and “imaginary threats.” He stated that he is “unaware of ANY of those things happening during the previous council’s tenure.”
I too look forward to seeing that proof, Mr. Fee.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.