On behalf of the entire Kingston Congregational Church and our Kingston Witness Stones Project task force, we want to offer a tremendous “thank you” for all of the efforts in helping to promote our “A Witness to History” event on Saturday, March 4. It was a smashing success with broad community attendance!
Thank you all for the support of Dr. Christy Clark-Pujara’s timely presentation. Many attendees expressed that they were grateful they came.
Rev. Jan Gregory-Charpentier
and Tony Jones
Kingston
The writers are senior pastor and communications director, respectively, of Kingston Congregational Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.