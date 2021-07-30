Charlestown’s administrator and its Department of Public Works director have moved to narrow the widths of the travel lanes on Charlestown Beach Road and plan to do the same on East and West Beach roads.
About six or seven years ago, Alan Arsenault, director of public works, restriped Charlestown Beach Road, creating wider shoulders and narrower vehicle lanes. Nearly everyone applauded this improved environment for traffic calming, a known technique among traffic engineers.
Then, last year when the resurfacing was done, the striping company reverted to the “standard” striping, which enlarged the traffic lanes and left less shoulder area. Myself and others spoke up, pleading for narrower lanes and more shoulder area. Tuesday, July 27th I shouted for joy to see the town took the positive step of restriping to create narrower travel lanes and more shoulder area. Walking tonight, my empirical observation is traffic was slower too.
Inquiring at the Town Hall, it appears West and East Beach roads will be restriped also. These improvements should be maintained permanently.
The Town Council has already voted to survey Charlestown Beach Road from Matunuck Schoolhouse Road to the Breachway. The money to accomplish this task is in the budget and the survey will be done this year.
The survey is an important step in determining what is to be done to improve access to the town’s single most important asset: its beaches.
Understanding exactly what we own and exactly what structural change (widening) would entail is the really positive step.
Faith Phelan LaBossiere
Charlestown
