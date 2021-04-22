The other day I was picking my order up at The Malted Barley, a young man sitting with his date went over to the lady handing me my order and told her it was on him. He told me this as I said no, it was okay, but he told me he does this for veterans.
Well, I thanked him very much and gave him a fist bump. This shows me that someone brought this young man up right, and his kindness didn’t go unnoticed, trust me. Yes, I did cry on the inside just thinking of his kindness.
So thank you again, young man, not only from me but from all veterans all over.
Tom Nall
Westerly
