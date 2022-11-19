This campaign started with a personal letter, followed by a door-knock, repeated thousands of times in every neighborhood in the district. A lot of people said that this is the first time someone had knocked on their door, and they’d been voting for years.
I believe an important part of being a representative or senator is being willing to listen to constituents, including people who don’t agree with you. Often there are still shared values and ways to work together. National politics has become a lot more partisan over the years, but locally we’re able to connect more personally and people can actually know their representatives on a first-name basis. State Sen. Dennis Algiere is a prime example of that.
For everyone who shared their stories with me and came out to vote and volunteer, thank you. We couldn’t have done this without the support of many dedicated volunteers. And for everyone in District 38 (Westerly and parts of Charlestown and South Kingstown), no matter which candidate you supported, you can reach out to me and talk about what you think is important in the district. The issues we talked about in the campaign — housing, cost of living, education, shoreline access and climate change, to name a few — impact all three of the coastal towns in District 38. I will work to represent each town fairly and work with local town officials on funding needs and priorities. There is a lot of work to do, and I know I have big shoes to fill. I look forward to serving starting in January.
My number is 401-388-0696 and my email is victoria4ri@gmail.com.
Victoria Gu
Charlestown
The writer is state senator-elect for the 38th District.
