As an old West Point graduate with New England roots living in Texas, I’m not a subscriber to The Sun, but I discovered it online and was fascinated by your recent article about James Abbott McNeill Whistler, his parents, his “Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1” (“Whistler’s Mother”), and how it played a major part in saving MoMA.
Well done, Sun!
It’s unfortunate that space limitations prevented any discussion of his generally positive experience at West Point, where he was frequently undisciplined but well-liked, excelled at French, and studied map-making and drawing under American artist Robert Weir. He was, however, discharged for academic failure in chemistry during his third year as a cadet. Throughout his later life he took pride in being “a gentleman of West Point” and reportedly said as former classmates graduated and advanced to senior rank “if silicon had been a gas, I would have been a general one day.”
After West Point he initially found employment as a draftsman making military and maritime maps of the U.S. coastline (embellished with drawings of mermaids and sea serpents) and was transferred to the etching department of the U.S. Coast Survey. There he acquired the skills which later served him so well in his “Visions of Venice” collection, initially a brief commission by the Fine Art Society of London, ultimately comprising 51 etchings, a hundred pastels, and numerous paintings — the sale of which saved Whistler from the financial ruin imposed by his legal expenses in the Ruskin trial — another fascinating Whistler story!
Frederick Bothwell
Georgetown, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.