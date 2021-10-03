The editorial “20 years after 9/11, we are letting the terrorists win,” penned by the Hartford Courant and reprinted in the Sept. 24 Westerly Sun, should have everyone thinking of the comedian Joan Rivers’ “Can we talk?” signature line. I prefer to write. The Courant makes a good point examining the ways society has changed, but while I’m not sure the terrorists have won, I am sure it’s not us who’s winning. Forget are you better off than you were four years ago ... are we better off than we were 20 years ago? I don’t think so, as we simultaneously actively and passively slide downward while economic disparities continue upward. China may be our current rival but they do make superior proverbs. Paraphrasing: “If we don’t change direction soon we’ll end up exactly where we’re heading.”
Freedom and liberty are indeed key components to an American’s well-being self-assessment, but it starts with freedom from ill health and liberty from debilitating disease, which cannot be discounted or marginalized. It’s not “when you have your health you have everything,” more like when you don’t have your health you have nothing, which makes knowing your body, its best path to optimal performance and getting the help you need critical. Nutrition facts are applicable to the average person but no one is Joe or Joan Average. Republicans and Fox News (the modern-day domestic Axis of Evil) have performed miraculously, maintaining their grip on low-information Americans. Republican politicians tried for a decade unsuccessfully to destroy the path for universal health insurance aka the ACA/Obamacare and most recently are turning COVID-19 into a Republican disease of the unvaccinated. Similar to Palestinians hating Israelis more than they love their children, today’s Axis of Evil hates Democrats more than they can tolerate their constituents, as Republican leader M McConnell pursues policies intended to make this country fail during Biden’s presidency. Moscow Mitch McConnell said his number one objective as Senate Majority leader last decade was to make Obama a one-term president. Fast-forward to trillions of dollars in Trump millionaire tax cuts and three SCOTUS appointees,we’re back to Mitch’s doubling down despite the swiss cheese nakedness of Republicans’ power passion, Americans’ well-being be damned.
Breaking News on the just-acquired Republican Playbook: Chapter 1 is “Tax cuts to the wealthy to make them political donors”. Whether H.L. Mencken or P.T. Barnum is the original source remains open to debate. What’s not debatable is that Chapter 2 is: “No one ever lost money underestimating the intelligence of the American public”.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
