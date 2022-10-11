I’m not running for any office and I’m not offering an endorsement of any candidate. But I have been following the issue of term limits for Town Council members. I’m old enough to remember participating in Westerly town meetings, so I appreciate direct democracy at work.
Westerly isn’t the same place it was 50 years ago, but it’s still a small enough town that anyone who wants to run for local office is still likely to be somebody you know, and anyone who wants to participate still can. That is, unless you run for Town Council. Then you can participate for only two terms of two years and then — whether you’ve done good or ill for the town — you’re fired.
This is why I’m against term limits at all for local office. It may appear that an election is all it takes to prepare a new candidate to perform the duties of the Town Council with merit, but that is a sorry illusion. It takes time and experience on the job to do anything well. A two-year term is perfectly reasonable for giving a successful candidate time to learn a job. It may be too short to to allow that same candidate to make a full contribution to the town. Maybe four years gives us at least two full years of experienced leadership. In any case, to close the door on every candidate after two years seems unnecessarily and blindly spiteful.
I was especially dismayed to see the current Town Council members essentially flushed out and then having to compete against each other as they sought to serve the town and region in a higher capacity. Instead of having the benefit of the accumulated wisdom of all these members, after the decimation we can have at most the benefit of only one person’s experience.
I don’t always agree with what the Town Council decides, and I never agree with what every individual member of the Council argues for. And that’s not the point: I get to vote for the people I think will lead the town in the direction I want it to go. You get to vote for your choices. Whoever wins, give them the chance and time to accomplish what the majority of Westerly voters want. If the majority view changes, have an election every two or three or four years. But don’t retire them after only one full season of service—that’s horse-racing, not government.
Bob Madison
Dunn’s Corners
