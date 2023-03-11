One reason I decided to run for state Senate was that I was sick of our state legislature taking power away from the people and imposing more and more taxes on our businesses for the sake of “affordable housing.” I fully support housing that is affordable, but we need to keep the decision-making process of our towns in our own hands, not give them to the bureaucrats in Providence. In this session, that is exactly what they continue to do.
The speaker recently unveiled 14 new bills to supposedly streamline “affordable housing.” The words out of his mouth were “Nothing in this package forces communities to build more affordable housing, and none of the legislation circumvents local decision-making.” If you look at these bills along with the bills passed last year, you can see all these do is consolidate power in Providence. Most of these bills are sponsored by representatives from Pawtucket, Central Falls, and the area surrounding Providence. I’m not against new housing and areas zoned for smaller, more affordable houses. However, I know for a fact that our towns are better able to understand this than people who know nothing of the rural parts of our state. What works in Newport will not work in Charlestown. What works in Westerly will not work in East Providence.
Also, the recent bill proposed in the Senate, S0595, a bill that “allows impact fees to be imposed on commercial properties to subsidize the creation of affordable housing projects within the municipality, at the discretion of the appropriate governmental agency.” In terms I prefer to use, it means businesses will end up having to pay more for rent, charge more for services, and increase the cost of goods to force the average person to pay for affordable housing projects run by a government agency in Providence. Our state is already in the bottom five for being business-friendly. Let’s not put another nail in the coffin.
I implore you to call, email, or text all your representatives and senators for your district and tell them we don’t want the state running our towns, or more taxes imposed on our shrinking bank accounts. Say NO MORE. Instead, tell them to support the lowering of the sales tax to 5% and ending taxes on social security benefits. These are a couple of ideas that will actually help Rhode Islanders and are commonsense “yes” votes.
Westin Place
Bradford
The writer was a candidate for state Senate in the 38th District in 2022.
