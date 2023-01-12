I read the letter to the editor “Abortion bans fuel health disparities and racism” (Jan. 7) by Emma Gauthier today. Some points may be valid, others not at all. All pro-abortion writers’ attention zeroes in on care of the female only, and in this case “disparities and racism,” focusing on the passing of a bill called the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act; the coverage of expenses incurred of all women having abortions and her related health care.
No mention is made in this article about the killing of the fetus, the living human being with a God-given soul within its living body. You abortion believers still do not understand (if you ever will) that abortion to a healthy baby must stop ASAP. It is wrong, it is a serious sin against God, against the law of our “civilized” country, given to all to prosper and be happy in life — just like you have been given. Get this through your brains that could be ignorant, stubborn or selfish.
Is God non-existent to you when he formed you in your mothers’ wombs? When I read the letter I cried tears that dampened the sweatshirt I wore. Abortion of the helpless innocents that could have played a vital role to families and to our nation was destroyed after 50 long years, and it must stop. Are you finally getting the message in your living brain?
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
