Over the last nine months, it’s been fascinating to watch the Richmond Town Council evolve. After a rocky start, some of the councilmembers have been able to find common ground and serve their constituents. They don’t always agree, but they are working together in a functional manner to fulfill their duties.
Mounting evidence shows Mr. Colasante is in a tough spot outside those who are able to collaborate on the council. His attempt to earmark $125,000 of ARPA funds to hire an economic development director was rejected after multiple meetings. Instead, this responsibility was delegated to the Economic Development Commission, a full board of volunteers whose mission is to “encourage the attraction and expansion of industrial and commercial development.”
Colasante refuses to acknowledge the only Town Council initiative underway regarding economic development is the small business grant program introduced by Ms. Wilcox. A committee organized by the town administrator is working out the program details and parameters, another sign of necessary collaboration.
Further, Colasante’s attempt to plant his political ally on the school board was shut down by the Rhode Island Supreme Court, costing the town over $22,000. He forced the town to hire his former running mate as town electrical inspector, an action that has become contentious after an onslaught of complaints were filed regarding their job performance.
As Colasante points out, and as stated in Richmond’s Comprehensive Community Plan, highway access is a benefit of Richmond. We have great golf courses. We have a phenomenal landscape with direct access to freshwater sources and close access to the shoreline. However, we have to consider the limitations of our rural infrastructure and the reality of our small population of around 8,000 people. These factors influence businesses who are making decisions about where to develop.
While we work on a goal of attracting businesses to offset our tax base, it is also prudent for us to encourage businesses that will benefit our town. Residents of Richmond need businesses that provide living wages and positive work environments. Businesses that can take advantage of our educated and skilled workforce of Chariho graduates.
We must consider what residents want and need. Residents of Richmond want additional grocery options. We want a revitalized Main Street that serves as the heart of our community. We want recreation options for families and spaces where parents and children can feel safe and relax. And we want seniors to have the resources and support they deserve. Toward that end, we have a new human services director funded by ARPA based on a recommendation of the Wellness Committee, approved by a majority of the Council (except Colasante). Her work helps ensure the right resources help those seniors and others in the community who are in need. We want a town that cares for, and cares about, all its residents.
Worthy goals require vision and planning, expertise, and cooperation among community, elected officials, town employees, nonprofit organizations, and businesses. Richmond is moving forward, and we all play a role.
Christopher Kona
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.