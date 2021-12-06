I would like to respond to the open letter sent by Robert Chiaradio Jr. of Westerly. The purpose of this letter is to break down, one-by-one, the inaccuracies or inconsistencies in Mr. Chiaradio’s letter.
As a high school social studies teacher, I am in the cross-hairs of this new “battle” over history. Admittedly, it is actually pleasing to feel important in the eyes of the community, but unfortunately it is for all the wrong reasons.
First, to the definition of critical race theory. Mr. Chiaradio hasn’t provided a definition, he’s provided his interpretation using loaded language and factually inaccurate statements. The first part of his “definition” is that CRT seeks to divide us. This is factually incorrect and is just Mr. Chiaradio’s misguided opinion. He is almost correct in his second part that CRT “tells us that America was founded on the racist ideologies of white people ….” Critical race theory is a GRADUATE level course for lawyers that explores how the law and policy, whether intentionally or not, may have created advantages and disadvantages for different races in the past and present. This shouldn’t be controversial. Mr. Chiaradio wants to use the term critical race theory as a catch all for anything he finds shouldn’t be taught. There are many books I can suggest to Mr. Chiaradio that might enlighten him on the course of American history if we use race as the lens to look through.
He then continues to say “[i]t credits success or failure of an individual, regardless of skin color, to race and only to race.”
This is patently false. Is he purposefully misinterpreting what CRT is supposed to accomplish? It is to demonstrate to the community that quite possibly there were (and are) advantages granted to white people by white people that have serious repercussions and reverberations in the present. CRT does not try to show that black and brown “brothers and sisters” have no intelligence, guts, or wherewithal to achieve success or greatness. What Mr. Chiaradio created in his letter is what he thinks, not what CRT is.
Second, the rest of his opinion are attacks on people and not worth the space.
As I said, as a high school social studies teacher, it is my job to present the narrative of the past. To leave out sections, which I assume Mr. Chiaradio wants to do, would be a dereliction of duty on my part. My students are encouraged to be intellectually skeptical when diving into information from primary and secondary sources and to form their own opinion. But, to Mr. Chiaradio’s chagrin, this includes topics of race and racism, and if they help us to better understand the present, all the better.
Mr. Chiaradio is not a teacher and he has no idea what’s happening in the classroom. And therefore he makes suppositions and frankly dangerous accusations without any proof.
To confront our scars is what makes us stronger; not to confront them is blind nationalism.
William Heughins
Pawcatuck
