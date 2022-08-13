This week, I filed an APRA (public records) asking for the salaries of National Education Association of Rhode Island President Lawrence Purtill, Vice President Valerie Lawson, Secretary Sue Warburton, and the 30 others who are listed on their webpage as being employed by NEARI. This is just so you know where the $800 or so per year in union dues is going. You are being ripped off by this thug union. I will share the results when I get them, but they will be ugly.
Also, I believe this district was in violation of Janus v. AFSCME, a 2018 Supreme Court decision which declared that non-union employees cannot, as a condition of employment, be forced to pay an agency fee, in lieu of their union dues. This violation lasted until the new contract was signed this past spring. You are all potentially aggrieved as your rights, under this SCOTUS decision, were violated for four years!
I have said repeatedly that I am in support of the 99% of you whom I believe are excellent, hard-working, caring teachers. I am NOT anti-teacher. The Rhode Island Department of Education and NEARI are screwing you all, as well as these kids. So is Superintendent Garceau. You know it and I know it. You need to opt out of this union, as your money is simply going toward funding the salaries of the 33 people named in my APRA request.
Message me or call me if you want to move forward on this. I am easy to find. Even those of you who hate me will benefit from this action. We will get legal representation for you.
As always, we continue to march on for these kids, you, our many good teachers, and this great country.
Robert J. Chiaradio Jr.
Westerly
