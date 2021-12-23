Anyone who was in attendance at the Dec. 8 School Committee meeting or watched it online witnessed the constitutional rights of a Westerly resident trampled by a group of 1st Amendment thugs, AKA school teachers.
Bob Chiaradio was presenting quotes from an “educational book” currently in our high school library — “Gender Queer.” Several supports of Mr. Chiaradio were holding posters with illustrations taken from that publication.
In what was an obvious planned attack on Chiaradio’s right to voice his opinion and provide appropriate documentation via illustrations taken from the book, a group of teachers stood up and moved to block the illustrations from viewing.
The teachers exposed themselves as anti-constitutional and anti-free speech zealots. Your 1st Amendment rights to display factual material be damned. They left the meeting smiling, laughing and real proud of themselves. What they succeeded in doing was making themselves look small, petty and ignorant.
Here’s a question for the teachers, school administration and the School Committee. If you agree with a Marxist racist agenda; if you support a Marxist racist agenda, if you profess a Marxist racist agenda and trample on other people’s constitutional rights in support that agenda, what does that make you?
I doubt any of them have the guts to answer the question but in my opinion, you a Marxist racist.
The School Committee Chair Diane Chiaradio Bowdy compounded the assault on Chiaradio’s 1st Amendment rights. If the situation had been reversed, she would have immediately demanded that these thugs sit down and if they didn’t, would have had them removed from the meeting. She did not afford that right to Chiaradio. Instead, she displayed an obviously biased opinion in lockstep with the radical agenda by allowing the organized assault on Chiaradio’s rights to continue unabated.
In my opinions, the quotes and illustrations provided from “Gender Queer” are more suited for a XXX bookshop, not a high school library. The teachers, the school administration and school committee believe that “Gender Queer” is suitable for our school libraries and are all in on CRT. OK, send the quotes and illustrations from “Gender Queer” that the teachers attempted to block from view to the Westerly Sun. Let’s see if The Sun deems them suitable for publication.
If The Sun deems the material suitable for publication, then the agenda of the entire school system is exposed for all to see. If the Sun rejects the material as unsuitable for publication, then clearly the material does not belong in school libraries. Either way, the cancer of racist Marxist CRT is exposed. Either way, the students and the Constitution win.
Phil Gingerella
Westerly
