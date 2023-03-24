Well, the Recreation Board finally got its way. It convinced a naïve Town Council to follow the lead of an equally gullible School Committee. Each body has pledged $500,000 for the installation of artificial turf at Westerly High School. That is $1 million of taxpayer money.
Let’s review. In 2014, the Recreation Board convinced the then-Town Council to add a bond referendum to the November ballot. The bond asked taxpayers to approve $975,000 for the installation of artificial turf at Westerly High School. The taxpayers overwhelmingly said “NO,” 64% to 36%. Most groups would have accepted the will of the voters, but not the Recreation Board.
Suffering from “turf envy” (Stonington High School has artificial turf, Westerly does not), the board relentlessly approached succeeding School Committees and Town Councils seeking support for artificial turf. But the board got smart. Because of rising costs (from $975,000 to $2.4 million, a 246% increase) and the town’s need for other projects requiring bond approval, the board knew that another bond initiative for artificial turf would fail. It also was smart enough not to tie artificial turf to the bond initiative for the elementary schools, knowing turf would cause the bond for the elementary school project to fail again.
The board’s new plan was for this $2.4 million turf project to be funded by a combination of money from the town, fundraising, and monies raised from leasing/financing. The town would give $1 million and then the board would sprinkle magic dust and miraculously raise the remaining $1.4 million from the other unnamed sources.
Let’s break out the crystal ball. This is what actually will happen. The board will start the project using the money provided by the town. Then, the board’s fundraising and leasing/financing efforts will fail. The Recreation Board will come to the town, hat in hand, saying, “we tried our best, but we couldn’t raise the remaining required funds. But, we already have spent the initial $1 million. If the project is not finished, those funds would be wasted. That would be shameful. So the town should just pay the remaining $1.4 million.” So, the town will be bamboozled into paying for the entire project!
One of two things should have happened. The turf issue should have been brought before the voters in another bond initiative for their approval. The other acceptable course of action (proposed by Councilor William Aiello but not accepted by the council) was for the council to commit money to the project, but state that town money would only be released if the board’s fundraising and leasing/financing efforts were successful. If the board’s efforts failed, then the town would not be out the money.
$2.4 million is a lot of money. Westerly has many pending projects where this money could be better spent. I urge the council readdress this issue with the Recreation Board and change the town’s commitment to funding artificial turf so that taxpayers will not pay for the entire project.
Louis Sposato
Westerly
The writer is a former member of the Westerly Town Council.
(0) comments
