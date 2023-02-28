We have all heard the statement “follow the money and you will ﬁnd the answer”. There is no truer statement when when it comes to public education. Taxpayers are forced every year to fund education whether the results are excellent, mediocre or poor. The only choice voters have is to support or not support a proposed yearly budget increase. The Maintenance of Eﬀort law prevents school budgets from funding any less than the year before when districts accept Individuals with Disabilities Education Act funds, so you will always see a yearly proposed increase. Instead of carrying any surplus over to the following year, the districts will spend the budgeted money down to near zero, and then tap the taxpayers to pay for the never-ending increases for contractual ﬁxed costs and school improvements for the following year.
According to U.S. News & World Report, Massachusetts ranks No. 2, Connecticut ranks No. 6 and Rhode Island ranks No. 39 for education excellence. Chariho High School ranks No. 9 statewide and No. 2,208 nationwide, with 71% proﬁciency in reading, 54% in math, 42.3% in college readiness and 80% graduation rate. The district’s per-student expenditure is far greater than most of the top-ranking Rhode Island high schools. These stats alone should be alarming to the parents and taxpayers of Chariho.
The ability to pay is not a conversation that enters into school budget preparations, as principals, superintendents and School Committee members do their due diligence by getting as much money as possible to maintain and improve their schools, and they do their job very well. Very often we hear at budget time, “your increase in taxes for the school budget will equate to a daily cup of Dunkin’ Donuts coﬀee” …who wouldn’t support the kids for that small increase?!? The problem lies with the efficient expending of tax dollars and the yearly increases along with every other household expense. When a household does not have the money, they cut back on expenses. When a school district does not have the money, they tap the taxpayer, forcing those households to cut back and do without even more.
Last year, the taxpayers of the Chariho School District spoke loudly, and twice defeated the proposed increase to the budget. The district managed to educate the students, pay the staﬀ and maintain the buildings so far this year. I am conﬁdent that our Chariho staﬀ will be able to once again spend our tax dollars with restraint and eﬃciency.
Laura Rom
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.