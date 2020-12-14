Francis Wilkinson, who writes for Bloomberg Opinion, wrote an opinion piece that was published in The Westerly Sun on Friday, Dec. 11, railing against the absurd amounts of campaign dollars flowing into both parties coffers, and on this point I agree. However, he goes on to criticize and demean conservatives for the diminished efficacy of big government, which he appears to believe is hobbled, and the Democratic party and the unions are diminished, so basic needs go unmet. He then points out that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), with her $19 million campaign war chest, spending a small sliver of it on a few hundred turkeys and other minimal services for her constituents, equated to yeomen’s work. “The Congresswoman believes that when a larger federal response fails, we have a responsibility to think creatively about what we can do with others in our community to meet the needs of our constituents”.
Mr. Wilkinson and AOC, apparently have a great deal of difficulty understanding that AOC’s New York City tax-and-spend government has become so unfriendly to business, so tone deaf, and so big and unaccountable, that people are leaving in droves precisely because basic needs aren’t being met. At least those that can afford to.
Author and investment advisor Alexander Green points out that AOC sells “Tax the Rich” sweatshirts — with a “gender-neutral fit,” of course — on her website for an eye-popping $58 (apparently she believes in soaking the consumer, too, while adding to her $19 million largesse). The far left lives in a world where they believe people don’t respond to economic incentives. In the real world, however, they do. If you give people unlimited government handouts, it discourages them from seeking employment. (Columnist Star Parker, who spent 13 years on the federal dole, notes: “The welfare system says three things loud and clear: Don’t work. Don’t save. Don’t get married.”). If you strangle would-be entrepreneurs with government red tape, they won’t start or expand a business. (Hence the bumper sticker: Make Welfare as Hard to Get as a Building Permit). And if a state confiscates a huge chunk of what someone earns, they may choose to live elsewhere. Here’s what soak-the-rich proponents never seem to consider ... when state policies drive wealthy business owners and investors to move elsewhere, who gets left holding the bag and having to make up the tax shortfall? Exactly. The little guy cheering for sky-high taxes on the rich, who — not incidentally — already pay the majority of state income taxes. AOC and her ilk seem to find it impossible to think this far ahead. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos schooled her last year when he decided to move the company’s planned headquarters elsewhere rather than submit to the state’s bullying. That cost New York hundreds of thousands of high-paying jobs — these were headquarters, not warehouses — and hundreds of millions of dollars in future tax revenue. Yet — bizarrely — AOC called Amazon’s decision to go elsewhere a “victory.” Elon Musk just sent a similar message to Gov. Newsom in California. Sadly, experience suggests that neither has learned anything.
AOC, please send turkeys to your departed constituents’ new addresses in Florida and Texas.
Bill DeFusco
Westerly
