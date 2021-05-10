Since this is the opinion section, I would like to offer my views on abortion. At what point in our cultural evolution as Americans did we give ourselves permission to engage in sexual encounters whenever and with whomever we please and expect our fellow citizens to assist us with the unexpected consequences? How did we arrive at a place where protecting the eggs of bald eagles is more important than protecting human embryos?
A recent letter appearing in this space advocated for “health equity” concerning abortion. That letter mentions specifically abortion access for state employees and those on Medicaid. Obviously the writer is advocating that those whose income or well-being is supported by taxpayer dollars should have greater access to abortion. But the writer cleverly avoided using the term “taxpayer dollars.”
Lastly, the idea that lack of access to abortion causes “real harm” only highlights the need for personal responsibility in health care. Many patients receive advice from their medical providers on all kinds of behaviors that can cause bodily harm or bad outcomes for their families. For people of child-bearing age, great care and consideration about one’s health and personal environment should be part of one’s decision to be sexually active.
The whole notion of unrestricted access to abortion seems to excuse people of responsibility for the situations that they themselves create. The idea that our tax dollars should enable reckless behaviors is one to which I am morally opposed.
Ann Smith
Westerly
