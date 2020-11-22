We are in the wonder years, wondering about a lot of things, like where will we store all the “stuff” we’ve collected over the years. I’ve been thinking about all the remnants of the past — how they have multiplied, like coat hangers, picture albums, souvenirs, coffee mugs and hats. We now make the startling discovery that the next generation has no interest in anything over 24 hours old. Used to be “one means candy, another means fruit” — not any more. Can’t give it away. Some of our prized possessions will be displayed on the shelves of the local Goodwill store and others scattered like dead leaves across the lawn in a moving sale.
I guess “stuff” is meaningless when we think it is more important than eternal things. I guess we are still loved whether we are fused, confused or filled to the brim.
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.