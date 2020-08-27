Last week, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo launched the “Take It Outside” campaign to encourage more people to get outside for work, fun, and pleasure. There is a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 during outdoor activities and there are also great health benefits, for body and soul, when connecting with nature.
In a July report, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prescribed more green space and public spaces for leisure and recreation in long-term government planning for both physical and mental health and because they “may be particularly beneficial in protecting the body and limiting the damage caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”
We are so lucky to live in Charlestown, where taking it outside isn’t hard with the river, ponds, parks and public open space located throughout our town. Taking a hike, or canoeing or kayaking on our freshwater and coastal ponds and the Pawcatuck River can provide solitude and plenty of distance! Even our ocean beaches can provide space, if you’re able to walk a bit. A long walk east of Blue Shutters Beach, in the Ninigret Conservation Area, will bring you to quiet stretches of beach where it’s just you and the shore birds.
For more ideas for places in Charlestown to explore when you “Take It Outside,” check out the Charlestown Citizens Alliance website at https://charlestowncitizens.org/guide-to-open-space/ for their online guide to Charlestown open space. Also the Wood Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers website at http://wpwildrivers.org/paddling-wild-scenic-rivers-2/ has maps and directions to different places to put in your canoe, and route maps and distances to help you plan your paddle.
Ruth Platner
Charlestown
The writer is chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.