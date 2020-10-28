This letter is to encourage you to take advantage of the early voting available in Charlestown. You can vote early at the town hall during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) through Nov. 2. Normal voting at your assigned voting place will take place on Nov. 3.
The Board of Canvassers and the Town Hall staff have done a great job in making it easy, quick and safe to vote early, which I have done and about 150 people per day are taking advantage of it.
Above all, please make sure to vote.
Leo Mainelli
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.