In this financially devastating time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that Charlestown residents are aware that in addition to resources available from the state of Rhode Island and the federal government, there are also a number of Charlestown-supported assistance programs. During this state of emergency, several have received additional funding.
For many years our town has contributed supplemental funding for not-for-profit organizations including South County Home Health, Wood River Health Services, Thundermist Health Center, The Samaritans, The WARM Center, Southern RI Volunteers (Meals on Wheels), RI Center Assisting those in Need (RI CAN), Washington County Coalition for Children, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Services, the Cross’ Mills Library and the Charlestown Chamber of Commerce, to name a few who serve Charlestown residents. I encourage any Charlestown resident in need to reach out to these groups.
In addition, if you are struggling to pay property taxes, call the Charlestown tax collector at 401-364-1234 to arrange a deferment. There is also a small fund for one-time public assistance with utility bills; call the Charlestown Town Hall at 401-364-1210.
During this period of uncertainty, we must all work together as a community and look after each other until this crisis is over.
Virginia Lee
Charlestown
The writer is president of the Charlestown Town Council.
