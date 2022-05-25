Americans are exposed to news about gun violence and fatalities on a daily basis, ranging from horrific mass shootings and homicides to suicides and unintentional shootings. Gun violence may not always result in death but often results in long-lasting physical, mental and emotional trauma to survivors and witnesses. This trauma is costly to the individuals affected and to society as a whole.
The multiple mass shootings in recent weeks rightly receive much press coverage, but they are just the tip of the iceberg. Gun violence in America is a daily and unrelenting scourge, with 110 shot and killed and 200 shot and wounded. DAILY.
As a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, I went to the Rhode Island State House on May 24 to lobby my legislators and ask them to pass a slate of five gun-safety bills. Those bills seek to prohibit assault weapons, limit magazines to 10 rounds, prohibit open carry of loaded rifles and shotguns, raise the minimum age to purchase rifles and shotguns to 21, and require safe firearm storage. I handed a flyer outlining the bills to my legislators and asked them to support gun safety. Rep. Justin Price shook his head and handed the flyer back to me. Sen. Elaine Morgan said “No” and continued walking. Neither of these legislators has ever passed a gun-safety bill, nor have they lifted a finger to try to address the issue of gun violence in our state. Both are gung-ho supporters of the NRA.
Driving home after lobbying, I learned that yet another mass shooting had occurred in a Texas school, with 18 children and 2 adults shot to death thus far. The fatalities there continue to rise as I write.
Friday, June 3 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day. If you too are sickened and frustrated by the continued barrage of gun violence and the lack of meaningful legislation on a state and federal level, please show it by wearing orange on June 3. It’s a small act, but a visible reminder that you are aware and that you care. If you want to take further concrete action against gun violence, text READY to 64433 to join Moms Demand Action.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
