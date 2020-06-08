The threat of being labeled a “racist” (or any number of slanderous labels) by the Democrats and their enablers is standard fare nowadays. In fact, that is all they have to offer we voters; labels, hate-filled rhetoric, threats of violence, supporting goons that hurt people, the defunding of law enforcement, supporting infanticide, destruction of the U.S. Constitution, the illegal use of federal agencies to destroy political opponents, constantly attacking people of faith, promoting inane socialist programs/policies, etc.
The subject is but another case of a false narrative, almost never supported by facts/data! It’s fueled by emotion, ignorance, blind ideology, lies and political opportunism. However, most (reasonable) folks are inclined to deal with provable and incontrovertible facts, as opposed to emotion and blind prejudice. The obvious hurdle/problem is getting the facts to the folks. Thankfully, a subject piece authored by Heather MacDonald, a renowned author, investigative reporter, and a member of the Manhattan Institute, does just that. You can get the piece on line; here is a snippet: “… a police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a black male than an unarmed black male is to be killed by a police officer.”
Additionally, President Trump has been falsely accused of mishandling the current pandemic, when in fact, it’s his very critics and accusers that share most if not all the blame for mass-misinformation, the unnecessary loss of life due to inept Democrat governors (e.g., in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Washington) in not protecting those in Assisted Living Facilities and VA Homes, Democrat leaders encouraging constituencies to ignore the initial warnings regarding COVID-19, from mid-January, and in some cases through mid-March! Sadly, the real crusher (to America) was gifted to us by Drs. Fauci and Birx, when they irresponsibly offered up a seriously flawed computer model (from abroad) that, with little or no peer review, predicted the probable/imminent death of 2.2 million Americans! The ugly and repulsive seed of fear was now firmly planted, the fruit from this twisted vine was mass hysteria. This lethal combination of fear, hysteria, ignorance and political opportunism have collectively caused incalculable, and in some cases irreparable, damage to America and its citizens. Investigative reporting is suggesting that the final death toll attributed to the pandemic, will likely be reduced significantly due to misreporting. This shameful bit of destructive American history did not need to happen.
Even the casual observer is aware, that the left will do and say anything in their lust to regain power. We won’t know for 5 more months if their scorched-earth strategy will work. But ponder the following:
The electoral map hasn’t really changed.
President Trump has 90-95% backing/support from the RNC.
President Trump will likely retain heavy support from Evangelical Christians (85-95%) and Catholics (53-57%).
Overwhelming support from law enforcement and the U.S. military.
Overwhelming support from small-business owners and farmers.
Support from minority groups; blacks (8-12%, possibly more), Hispanics (24-35%).
The majority of independent voters.
An unquantified number of cross-over voters (and there are some).
Not one of America’s major problems since 2015 was caused by Donald Trump, not one. However, all of our problems, in fact, propelled him to the U.S. presidency, and in all probability, they will keep him in the White House for four more years. President Trump is not perfect, but Joe Biden has absolutely nothing of substance to offer, nothing but pathetic and troublesome gaffes, absolutely nothing!
Mike Latham
Pawcatuck
