In the recent opinion piece, “Where did party affiliations go on political signs?” (Oct. 1), the author included this phrase: “... on a national level the left (the Democratic Party) is so far left that they are socialists….” As a Democrat, I can visualize the knee-jerk response, “There IS no Republican Party. It’s the party of Trump, which is so far right that they are fascists.” But here’s the problem.
Both descriptions are sweeping generalizations and both are inaccurate. I suspect that most readers would have an interesting time just trying to define socialism and fascism. But the overriding fact is that name-calling is schoolyard foolish. It’s counterproductive. It only makes the problem worse. And Hopkinton’s abysmal voter count reflects that. So let’s not go there.
If you’re running for a position in the Town of Hopkinton, give me your name, your qualifications, what you hope to do for the town, and how you plan to accomplish it. That’s what really matters. That, and the fact that you’re not a socialist or a fascist.
Gary Williams
Hopkinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.