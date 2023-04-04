Anyone who didn’t see the Westerly High School StageDogs’ presentation of “Sweeney Todd” a few weeks ago missed a true theatrical gem. From start to finish, audience members were treated to stunning vocals, simple but clever scenery and flawlessly delivered dialog. Thanks to everyone involved for this memorable gift to the community.
Jane Whyte
Charlestown
