Trying to be a hard-core environmentalist provides 24/7 options. Simultaneously easy and hard, convenient and difficult, can leave you satisfied and hollow, it’s unquestionably a challenge without borders in today’s “environment” where so many are in it for the money with too many goods and services valued on a monetary scale, environmental externalities ignored. The real costs might be impossible to calculate with the future so unpredictable, tolerances and capacities unknown until exceeded with limitations best guessed, not to mention misleading or hidden agendas disguising reality.
“Fight to curb food waste is increasingly turning to science” in the Dec. 10 issue of The Sun spotlights the disturbing food fact where 2019 estimates indicate 35% of the 228 million tons of available U.S. food, valued at $418 billion, never found a mouth. Back of the envelope math: $418 billion (35%) of food landfilled with $776 billion needed to feed the 2019 U.S. population of 328.3 million people. So if $776 billion feeds 328.3 million people, $418 billion would feed roughly 176.8 million people. Nevermind that in 2016, roughy 100 million Americans were obese and another 80 million were overweight. Additionally, Economics 101 tells us supply and demand determine prices, and the soaring cost of food can be dramatically lowered by eliminating the obscene waste that drives demand to push prices higher, nevermind the embarrassing climate change horror, for no good reason whatsoever.
Environmental or human, efficiency or effectiveness, distribution or consumption, caloric or categoric, food waste is a disturbing problem from every conceivable angle that has more to do with weakness in the human condition than weakness in packaging or presentation.
Suggestion: A required elementary school civics class educating every child of the horrific price, in both human and non-human lives, of our overexploitation and under utilization of the Earth’s finite resources. Additionally, American classrooms should be partnered with classrooms in the developing world for every American student to gain firsthand, direct knowledge of need, deprivation and unfulfilled desires generating an appreciation of the privileges of their American lifestyle, absent in much of the world. Similar to the Westerly and Pawcatuck sister city connection, all American classes should have sister classrooms in the developing world with one-on-one electronic pen pals available and encouraged. The deeper education of privilege, deprivation and need the deeper the desire for sustainability and waste eradication with the UN reporting that more than a million plant and animal species are threatened with extinction by 2050.
In 1800 this planet housed 1 billion humans, today holds 8 billion and will add nearly 2 billion over the next 30 years with demographers projecting 9.7 billion by 2050. Educate and advocate, of the Earth, by the Earth and for the Earth, sustainability is not a spectator sport.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
